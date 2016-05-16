7

views
Unfave

“I will give 5000 naira to any man who does not last 30 mins in Bed after using this!”

Added July 20, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. “I will give 5000 naira to any man who does not last 30 mins in Bed after using this!”
    added July 20, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. 'Any man who marries a beautiful woman suffers in bed' - Counselor Lutterodt
    added April 25, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. A man who can't satisfy his wife in bed has lost his right to headship
    added May 16, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. “I Would Want To Be With A Man Who Does Not Chase Women And Would Not Constantly Request For Money From Me” – Toyin Abraham
    added May 06, 2017 from Woman.ng
  5. How I went from lasting 1 minute in bed to over 25 min in bed using a natural herbal supplement to banish premature ejaculation
    added March 14, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog