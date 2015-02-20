22

‘Invincibles’ record belongs to Wenger, Man City won’t break it – Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has promised Arsene Wenger that Manchester City have no chance of emulating his Arsenal team’s 2003/04 record of completing a Premier League season unbeaten. Arsenal were dubbed the ‘Invincibles’ after becoming only the second team — after Preston North End in 1888/89 — to go through an English top-flight campaign without losing a […]
