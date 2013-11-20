login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Allow Buhari to resign if he is not fit any longer, Idada, Owie tells APC
Chidiebere Nwakali Crash With Sogndal In Norway; Adegbenro, Shuaibu In Action As Viking Vs Haugesund Ends In Stalemate
Late Governorship aspirant Obadofin, other dead men among those who signed my recall – Dino
Davido gifts Longtime Friend a Tanker on His Birthday
El-Rufai declares state of development emergency in Kauru LG
Trending Nigerian News
‘It insulting for Buhar to speak to Nigerians in Hausa’
Breaking (Video): House on the Rock church currently on fire
Photos: Aisha Buhari joins other Muslims at Eid praying ground
Olarenwaju’s Agent To Listen To Offers From Lokomotiv, CSKA, Netanya
Oyo 2019: Akintola deserves our total support —Alaafin
33
views
‘It insulting for Buhar to speak to Nigerians in Hausa’
Added June 25, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Jigawa House of Assemby passes into law bill making it compulsory for every intending couple to go for HIV/AIDS test
added October 13, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
“They Just Preferred Light Skinned People” – Uche Jombo Reveals How Hard It Was For Dark Skinned Actresses To Get Lead Roles In The Early Days Of Nollywood
added March 21, 2016 from
Woman.ng
Ugandans love to speak like Nigerians–Nneka Isaac-Moses
added October 08, 2016 from
The Punch News
Bimbo Ogunmola’s Badass Response To The Question “Is It Difficult For A Rich Woman To Find Love?”
added September 25, 2016 from
Woman.ng
Ayo Sogunro: To Speak to An American Blonde About International Affairs, Press ’1′ Now
added November 20, 2013 from
Bella Naija
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us