#KenyaDecides: Kenyatta declared winner of Kenya poll

After keeping the world waiting for hours, Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission finally declared President Uhuru Kenyatta winner of the country’s election, NAN reports. Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati declared Kenyatta the winner of the presidential race at exactly 10.17pm. According to final results declared by the electoral commission on […] The post #KenyaDecides: Kenyatta declared winner of Kenya poll appeared first on ...
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added August 11, 2017
from Bella Naija

