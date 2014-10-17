25

views
Unfave

"Laugh all you want, my vagina is cured, my husband a happy man" says SA woman 'healed' with pastor's shoe

The woman whose vagina pimples was cured with pastor's shoe says she doesn’t care if people are laughing at her as she has been cured. See previous post here.  Kedibone Buffel, 33, from Caleb Motshabi kasi in Mangaung became famous after a video showing the pastor's shoe being placed between her legs during a service at the Victorious Faith Ministries Church, South Africa on New Year’s Day,
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added January 23, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog

Related Nigerian News

  1. "Laugh all you want, my vagina is cured, my husband a happy man" says SA woman 'healed' with pastor's shoe
    added January 23, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. Want To Win A Brand New Car? All You Have To Do Is Share Your Palmchat Link!
    added October 17, 2014 from Bella Naija
  3. My wife is too lazy, husband tells court
    added January 23, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. My wife is not submissive, husband tells court
    added November 07, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. My wife is dating my pastor, man tells court
    added October 19, 2016 from The Punch News