When it comes to the books they read, the wants and desires of literary enthusiasts are volatile, ever changing, insatiable. Sometimes they want to be transported to other times and places by stories, and at other times they just want something that hits home. Sometimes they want to fuel their fantasies and imaginations, other times […] The post #LiterallyWhatsHot: An Adequate Exploration of Society Or Beer Parlour Gist?: A Review of Sylva Nze Ifedigbo’s “My Mind Is No Longer Here ...

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added September 27, 2017

from Bella Naija

