8

views
Unfave

#LiterallyWhatsHot: The Carnivorous City Will Eat You Up! Review by Jerry Chiemeke

Now and then, readers find themselves going through varying tastes when it comes to African literature. We have seen the eyes of book enthusiasts tilting towards narratives bordering  on the historical or exploring themes that have to do with the diaspora, but with time, boredom sets in, and readers yearn for something more contemporary. Anthony […] The post #LiterallyWhatsHot: The Carnivorous City Will Eat You Up! Review by Jerry Chiemeke appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added July 26, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. #LiterallyWhatsHot: The Carnivorous City Will Eat You Up! Review by Jerry Chiemeke
    added July 26, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. Through The Black Neck, Black Face, Stretch Marks, Extra Weight & Big Nose, This Message From New Mom Aijay Ukonu Will Cheer You Up!
    added March 30, 2016 from Woman.ng
  3. Humility will get you to the top – Akindele
    added March 05, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Minority party will be lifted up in Nigeria – TB Joshua
    added January 03, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Exploring the Beautiful City of Durban & Turning Up at MAMA 2015! Stephanie Eze’s Fun Trip to South Africa
    added July 29, 2015 from Bella Naija