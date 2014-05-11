#MediaWorkshop2017: British Council holds Capacity Building Workshop for Nigerian Media
Information sharing in today’s world has become easier than it was 10 or 20 years ago. These days, almost everyone can assume the role of a journalist, hence the more critical, the media’s role in educating, informing, entertaining and influencing public opinion in Nigeria. This created a need for an avenue where media practitioners can familiarise […]
The post #MediaWorkshop2017: British Council holds Capacity Building Workshop for Nigerian Media appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija
Added November 04, 2017
from Bella Naija