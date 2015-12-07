Last week, we introduced the African queens competing in the Miss Universe 2017 beauty pageant and today we’ve got their introduction videos where they share their passions with the world. Watch: Angola Egypt Ghana Mauritius ﻿ Nigeria South Africa ﻿ Tanzania ﻿ The post #MissUniverse2017: WATCH our African Queens introduce themselves to the World appeared first on BellaNaija.

