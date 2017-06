At the recent unveiling of the winners of Models On The Island of 3, one of the organisers, Emanuel Etim insisted that the campaign, “Models Are Not Prostitutes,” carried out last year had not been neglected, because the company would soon release a movie in that direction. He stated: “The movie is titled ‘Models Are […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added June 03, 2017

from This Day News