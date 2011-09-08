14

views
Unfave

‘Movie’ about Buhari’s 100 days in London trending on social media

An old Nigerian movie about politics, featuring late Nollywood ace actor, Justus Esiri, has been renamed to reflect President Muhammadu Buhari’s continued stay overseas on medical attention. Produced by Ayo Emmanuel and edited by Segun Kiishii Rowlands, the nearly one-hour long video has been trending on the social media platforms, with some people even developing […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 18, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Buhari’s 100 days in London
    added August 17, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Ministers celebrate Jonathan’s 100 days in office
    added September 08, 2011 from Daily Trust
  3. Ajulo: Akeredolu’s 100 Days in Office is a Good Start
    added June 13, 2017 from This Day News
  4. “We are 6.8 percent of the way home”: WATCH The Simpsons’ Clip on Trump’s 100 Days in Office
    added April 28, 2017 from Bella Naija
  5. Edo, PDP clash over Obaseki’s 100-day performance
    added February 22, 2017 from The Punch News