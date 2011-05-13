Afrobeat legend Femi Kuti in a recent interview spoke about being nominated for a Grammy. He has been nominated for a Grammy award four times in the world music category in 2003, 2010, 2012 and 2013. When asked if he wanted to win a Grammy, Femi Kuti said that he believes that his career is […] The post “My career did not start with wanting to win the Grammy” – Femi Kuti speaks on Music & Felabration | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added October 08, 2017

from Bella Naija

