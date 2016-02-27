“Never give up on your dreams” – Tania Omotayo’s Testimony about starting her own Clothing Line will Inspire You!
When starting a new business, there are so many risk factors involved but the most important thing is to never give up on your dreams. That’s an important lesson that budding fashion entrepreneur Tania Omotayo learned recently. She shared an inspiring piece on Instagram recently about the success of hosting her second pop up event […]
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija
Added April 19, 2017
from Bella Naija