President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital and headquarters of Operation Lafiya Dole to celebrate Nigeria’s 57th anniversary with troops. President Buhari disclosed this on Facebook, saying: I’m spending today visiting our troops in Maiduguri. The entire nation thanks our gallant Armed Forces for their heroic work rolling back the frontiers of […] The post #NigeriaAt57: President Buhari is spending Independence Day with Troops in Borno appeared ...

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added October 01, 2017

from Bella Naija

