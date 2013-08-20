12

#NigeriaNewTribe: Arthur Ngwube & Tallulah Doherty to host The Future Awards Africa 2017 Nominees Unveiling

Africa’s biggest awards event, The Future Awards Africa (TFAA), is set to unveil the nominees for its 12th edition this Sunday, November 19th, 2017. Hosted by two of Nigeria’s media personalities Arthur Ngwube of Rhythm FM and Tallulah Doherty of EbonyLife TV, the unveiling will be televised on Channels TV at 3 p.m. Representing the […] The post #NigeriaNewTribe: Arthur Ngwube & Tallulah Doherty to host The Future Awards Africa 2017 Nominees Unveiling appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added November 18, 2017
from Bella Naija

