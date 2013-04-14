30

views
Unfave

'North Korea is behaving very badly' - Donald Trump tweets

US president, Donald Trump took shots at China and North Korea aiming at the recently ballistic missile tests by Kim Jung Un. He tweeted: 'North Korea is behaving very badly. They have been "playing" the United States for years. China has done little to help!'. US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson is currently on s state visit to South Korea where he said all options are on the table
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added March 18, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog

Related Nigerian News

  1. 'Our country is going to hell': Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton differ over national security issues
    added September 07, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. #Election2016: “Today is our independence day” – Donald Trump tells Supporters
    added November 08, 2016 from Bella Naija
  3. Kim Jong Un says North Korea is ready for war if provoked
    added January 01, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Donald Trump's Anti-Muslim plan disqualifies him from Presidency - White House
    added December 09, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. North Korea And Iran Are Lucky Republicans Don’t Have The Bully Pulpit By Dr. Wumi Akintide
    added April 14, 2013 from Sahara Reporters