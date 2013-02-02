22

…Northern Governors Pledge to  Sustain Peace, Salute  Residents for Non-violence

Governors of the 19 northern states have greeted residents across the north for being nonviolent in the face of clashes between members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Soldiers in Abia State which endangered some northerners living in parts of the South-east.   The governors, who spoke through Kashim Shettima, Governor of Borno State […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added September 16, 2017
from This Day News

