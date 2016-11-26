16

#NSFDW5: Hym Signage wins Menswear Designer of the Year

Ibrahim Quadri the creative director behind Hym Signage was the second runner up from last year’s edition of Nigerian Student Fashion & Design Week 2016. In this year’s edition, the graduate of the University of Lagos emerged as the winner of Menswear Designer of the year after showcasing his collection titled Den-Hym inspired by street […] The post #NSFDW5: Hym Signage wins Menswear Designer of the Year appeared first on BellaNaija.
