‘Obscene’ couple had sex at Domino’s pizza counter, risks jail term

A couple who had sex in a Domino’s takeaway has been warned that they may face a custodial sentence for their “obscene and disgusting” acts. Daniella Hirst, 28 and Craig Smith, 31, were waiting for their stuffed crust pizza when their “exuberant spirits” got the better of them, a court heard. 18 minutes of x-rated […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News
Added September 23, 2017
from The Punch News
