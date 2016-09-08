6

views
Unfave

“Opposition does not mean hostility, enmity or antagonism” – Buhari meets APC & PDP leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari met with leaders of the two major political parties in Nigeria – the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and his party All Progressives Congress (APC). The presidency made the announcement on the Nigerian President’s official Twitter account. The meeting signifies the unity of the country, the president said, as it is not a party […] The post “Opposition does not mean hostility, enmity or antagonism” – Buhari meets APC & PDP ...
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added August 25, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. “Opposition does not mean hostility, enmity or antagonism” – Buhari meets APC & PDP leaders
    added August 25, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. The fact that a President or a minister does not come to office does not mean he is not working- Lai Mohammed
    added April 28, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. "Husband does not mean the male partner in a marriage, husband means master" - Pastor Chris Oyakhilome
    added September 08, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Being a Good Housewife Does Not Mean You Are A Good Wife
    added January 30, 2017 from Woman.ng
  5. “Husband does not mean the male partner in a marriage, husband means master” – Pastor Chris Oyakhilome
    added September 08, 2016 from Bella Naija