‘Osun airport will be completed before expiration of Aregbesola’s tenure’

Femi Makinde, Osogbo The Chief of Staff to Osun State Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, has assured the people of the state that the current administration in the state will complete the construction of the MKO Abiola International Airport located at Ido Osun in Egbedore Local Government Area. Oyetola said this in Osogbo on Friday when […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 27, 2017

from The Punch News

