The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday announced Ademola Adeleke of the PDP as the winner of the Osun West Senatorial bye-election. The election was held in 10 local government areas making up the district. The winner, who is the younger brother of the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, had 97, 480 votes to defeat a […] The post #OsunWestDecides: PDP’s Ademola Adeleke wins Senatorial Seat appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added July 09, 2017

from Bella Naija

