7

views
Unfave

#OsunWestDecides: PDP’s Ademola Adeleke wins Senatorial Seat

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday announced Ademola Adeleke of the PDP as the winner of the Osun West Senatorial bye-election. The election was  held in 10  local government areas making up the district. The winner, who is the younger brother of  the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, had 97, 480 votes to defeat a […] The post #OsunWestDecides: PDP’s Ademola Adeleke wins Senatorial Seat appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added July 09, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Makarfi loses senatorial seat to CPC
    added April 29, 2011 from Vanguard News
  2. PDP’s Ideozu wins Rivers West Senatorial seat
    added December 12, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. Osun by-election: Sheriff presents PDP flag to Adeleke
    added June 15, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. ACN wins two senatorial seats in Oyo
    added April 20, 2012 from Guardian News
  5.  #RiversRerun: APC’s Abe win senatorial race
    added December 11, 2016 from The Punch News