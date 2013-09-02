[PHOTOS] 200 nude models hit New York City, say love is all we need

Approximately 200 nude models put themselves on display as part of a nude body painting exhibit on Friday. As reported by Daily Mail, the public nudity was part of New York City artist Andy Golub’s latest exhibit, ‘Body Notes.’ The 200 models stripped down to their birthday suits and were painted in the middle of Times […]
Added June 10, 2017
from The Punch News
