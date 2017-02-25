[PHOTOS] I ready for all dem bad people, Dino Melaye vows, dons combat camouflage

Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, who is currently battling with his constituency’s attempt to recall him, has said that he is ready for “dem bad people.” He posted this on his Instagram page, complete with photographs of him wearing combat camouflage ensemble. Recall that the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, ordered the Independent National […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 13, 2017

from The Punch News

