[PHOTOS] Mugabe’s oldest son buys two Rolls Royce limousines, celebrates with champagne

Grace Mugabe’s eldest son celebrated his acquisition of two Rolls Royce limousines worth around £4m with friends and French champagne at the weekend in Zimbabwe. Fifty-two-year-old Grace Mugabe’s oldest son, Russell Goreraza, 33, from her first marriage, imported two Rolls Royce limousines into bankrupt Harare on Sunday. The two vehicles, valued at more than £4m, […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 20, 2017
from The Punch News

