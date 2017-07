The reasons why the Nigerian-born medical doctor, Henry Bello, killed one person and wounded others, have emerged. It is believed that Bello had been sacked for harassing a former colleague, and had promised to ‘come back and kill staff members’. He had intended to target this colleague, but opened fire on others when he couldn’t […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added July 01, 2017

from The Punch News