Latest Nigerian News
Lagos police nab man with woman head
Shell not paying share of counterpart fund for Ogoni cleanup – MOSOP
Lebanon abolishes law allowing rapists to marry victims
Get Scouted Now! The Search for the Next Face of Elite Model Look Nigeria 2017 begins on Saturday, August 26th
Ebonyi Governor’s wife threatens legal action against policewoman
Trending Nigerian News
[BREAKING] At last, Osinbajo assigns portfolios to new ministers
How diet drinks, low-calorie meals trigger diabetes, by study
Nigeria’s Future Eagles go up against Morocco U15 squad
Like Obasanjo, I consulted Adeboye before becoming VP — Osinbajo
‘Coaches ‘messed up’ Nigeria’s medal chances in London’
‘Report child abuse cases to police’
Added August 16, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
‘Report child abuse cases to police’
added August 16, 2017 from
Vanguard News
‘Lagos records 4,035 rape, child abuse cases in one year’
added May 31, 2016 from
The Punch News
Arrest Made In NTA Executive Child Abuse Case
added October 28, 2011 from
Sahara Reporters
LG hands over child-battering evangelist to police
added February 14, 2017 from
The Punch News
Child Abuse: Police rescue little girl brutalized by her father & stepmother over bedwetting
added October 19, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
