20

views
Unfave

'Russian govt has ‘compromising’ info on you including ‘claims of degrading sex acts with prostitutes in Moscow hotel’- U.S Intel warns Trump

'Russian govt has ‘compromising’ info on you including ‘claims of degrading sex acts with prostitutes in Moscow hotel’- U.S Intel warns Trump According to a new report by CNN, U.S Intelligence officers briefed U.S President Elect Donald Trump that a British Spy has uncovered a plot by the Russian government to blackmail him once he becomes president with compromising information of him performing 'degrading sex acts' with prostitutes in a Moscow hotel. According to CNN, the top US intelligence chiefs - FBI's James Comey, NSA's Mike Rogers, CIA Director John Brennan and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper presented ...
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added January 11, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog

Related Nigerian News

  1. 'Russian govt has ‘compromising’ info on you including ‘claims of degrading sex acts with prostitutes in Moscow hotel’- U.S Intel warns Trump
    added January 11, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. Trump condemns leaks alleging Russia has compromising info about him
    added January 11, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Why You Should Never Discuss Your Sex Life With Friends | Ariyike Akinbobola Shares Fan’s Story On Vlog
    added May 09, 2015 from Woman.ng
  4. Trump hit with claims Russia has compromising info on him
    added January 11, 2017 from Guardian News
  5. Hillary Clinton: 'He's Putin's puppet' Donald Trump fires back - “You're the puppet'
    added October 20, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog