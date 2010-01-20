9

“Stop talking nonsense all the time” – 2Baba tells Blackface Naija & Idris Abdulkareem

Legendary musician 2Baba has responded to his former bandmate Blackface Naija on Twitter. Blackface Naija in an interview said 2Baba has done nothing for the Nigerian music industry adding that 2Baba has not done anything special since his exit from defunct Plantashun Boiz. Idris Abdulkareem had criticised the singer in an earlier interview. 2Baba wrote on […] The post “Stop talking nonsense all the time” – 2Baba tells Blackface Naija & Idris Abdulkareem appeared first ...
