Despite the current state of affairs between the duo of Peter and Paul Okoye (P-Square), it is nice to see that there is still respect for the women in the family. Mr P (Peter) this morning celebrated the trio of Anita, Lola Omotayo and Ifeoma Okoye on his Instagram page, shouting out to them as […] The post #StrongWomen: Peter Okoye (Mr P) celebrates the Okoye Women appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added September 29, 2017

from Bella Naija

