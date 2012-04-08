29

views
Unfave

“The Day I Came To Nigeria To See Ik, He Went To Borrow N10k So He Can Get Me From The Airport” – Sonia Ogbonna

To be very sincere with you, in any other case ,"normal" me would probably carry my load and go after realizing that I can't have as comfortable life as I pictured (heeey, did I really came all the way to Nigeria to suffer with all those lavish millionaires and oil tycoons around ?Chineke God, I don dey crase?Lol). The post “The Day I Came To Nigeria To See Ik, He Went To Borrow N10k So He Can Get Me From The Airport” – Sonia Ogbonna appeared first on Woman.NG.
Read the rest of the story on Woman.ng

Added January 02, 2017
from Woman.ng

Related Nigerian News

  1. “The Day I Came To Nigeria To See Ik, He Went To Borrow N10k So He Can Get Me From The Airport” – Sonia Ogbonna
    added January 02, 2017 from Woman.ng
  2. The visit of Wikipedia’s founder to Nigeria is welcome!
    added April 08, 2012 from Daily Trust
  3. I amassed a massive debt on the day I married you- Ubi Franklin says in his birthday message to wife, Lilian
    added March 09, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. $2.1bn arms probe:Nobody can prosecute me for the N100million we collected- Olu Falae
    added January 23, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. 'I'll care about him till the day I die': Rihanna talks Chris Brown & sex in new Vanity Fair interview
    added October 06, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog