Latest Nigerian News
Norway's prime minister claims victory in close election
ASCSN gives FG seven-day ultimatum, begins strike Sept 18
New Music: Yonda feat. Mayorkun – Bad Girl Riri
Police investigate alleged explosion in Enugu
Dancehall star Edanos debuts New Urbane & Suave looks
Trending Nigerian News
I’ll fight corruption better than Buhari, says Atiku
Mini-LNG Model Gains Foothold in Nigeria
ExxonMobil to Raise 2018 JV Budget for Nigerian Fields
Ex-Depot Price of Petrol Stable Despite Drop in Pump Price
Past and present wahala of Decree 34 of 1966 (2)
9
views
… the report I’m getting is good – Buhari
Added September 12, 2017
from Vanguard News
