36

views
Unfave

#TheHeadies2016: First Photos of Bolanle Olukanni, Funke Akindele-Bello, Osas Ajibade & More on the Red Carpet

In a couple of hours BN Style will be bringing you the red carpet photos from the 2016 Headies which wrapped up a couple of hours ago, but first we’ve got the first photos for you. The event was attended by Wizkid, Bolanle Olukanni, Funke Akindele-Bello, Osas Ajibade and more. See the first photos below.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added December 22, 2016
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. #TheHeadies2016: First Photos of Bolanle Olukanni, Funke Akindele-Bello, Osas Ajibade & More on the Red Carpet
    added December 22, 2016 from Bella Naija
  2. After the Breakup… Nollywood Star Funke Akindele makes a Pretty Return to the Red Carpet!
    added August 02, 2013 from Bella Naija
  3. Producer Mildred Okwo says there were lots of “new arms, new butts, new waists and hips” on the Red Carpet at the AMVCAs
    added March 07, 2016 from Bella Naija
  4. Loved up photo of JJC & wife, Funke Akindele-Bello
    added October 26, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Funke Akindele wows on the Red Carpet in London, with iROKO World
    added June 12, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog