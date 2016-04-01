Whoop! The Voice Nigeria is BACK! We are already glued to the new season of the music talent show as we watched episode 1 tonight. If you follow us on Twitter – @bellanaija, you’ll know that the show trended all through and is still trending right now. Ok, now down to business. Who was your […] The post #TheVoiceNigeria 2 kicked off Tonight! WATCH all the HOT Performances from Episode 1 appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added June 18, 2017

from Bella Naija

