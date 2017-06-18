TheVoiceWatch ALL the Highlights of Episode 6

Season two of The Voice Nigeria has officially begun and it remains one of the most talked about shows on social media on Sunday nights. If you follow us on Twitter – @bellanaija, you’ll know that the show trended all through last night. We were glued to episode 5 last week and yesterday’s episode had just as many amazing moments. Watch the performances […] The post #TheVoiceNigeria: Watch ALL the Highlights of Episode 6 appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added July 24, 2017

from Bella Naija

