TrekforIDPs: Help Project-1-Nation improve the lives of Internally Displaced Persons & Raise N10m for IDPs in Northern Nigeria | Saturday, Sept 23rd

Project 1 Nation (P1N) is an initiative birthed with the aim of providing assistance to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Nigeria. P1N works in partnership with private organizations and the Nigerian Red Cross Society to seek lasting solution to the plight of internally displaced people. The initiative is calling on individuals and organisations to join […] The post #TrekforIDPs: Help Project-1-Nation improve the lives of Internally Displaced Persons & Raise N10m for IDPs in Northern ...

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added August 12, 2017

from Bella Naija

