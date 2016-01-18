8

views
Unfave

[UPDATE] Saraki’s pensions: We have no idea how much was refunded —Finance commissioner

Success Nwogu, Ilorin The Kwara State Commissioner of Finance, Mr. Demola Banu; and the Senior Special Assistant to the Kwara State Governor on Media and Communications, Dr. Muyideen Akorode, have said they had no idea of the amount refunded by the state’s ex-governor and incumbent Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki. SEE ALSO: Saraki has returned all […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 09, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. We have no fraud information on Buhari’s wife – US
    added July 13, 2016 from The Punch News
  2. After Reading This Note, We Think We Have An Idea Of The Kind Of Parents Lilian & Ubi Franklin Will Be
    added July 22, 2016 from Woman.ng
  3. We have no choice than to sack workers − FUTA VC
    added January 18, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. It’s stupid we have the anti-gay law in Nigeria – MI
    added August 07, 2017 from Bella Naija
  5. We have no hand in Boko Haram insurgency, says French ambassador, Denys Gauer
    added March 10, 2017 from Guardian News