[VIDEO] 39-year-old billionaire buried with money, champagne

The billionaire ex-husband of Uganda’s show-biz stunner, Zari Hassan, has been buried with champagne and a healthy quantity of money thrown into his grave by family and friends. The man, Ivan Semwanga, a Ugandan born-South Africa-based socialite, was declared dead on May 25, 2017 after spending 11 days in Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, South […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added May 31, 2017

from The Punch News

