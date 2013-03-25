14

[VIDEO] 39-year-old billionaire buried with money, champagne

The billionaire ex-husband of Uganda’s show-biz stunner, Zari Hassan,  has been buried with champagne and a healthy quantity of money thrown into his grave by family and friends. The man, Ivan Semwanga, a Ugandan born-South Africa-based socialite, was declared dead on May 25, 2017 after spending 11 days in Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, South […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added May 31, 2017
from The Punch News

