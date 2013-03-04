Veteran Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko on a new episode of Rubbin’ Minds with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu speaks about how he started his acting career as a child star in 1964. He also speaks on how after his first appearance on TV, he got beaten by his mother. Watch Part 1 Part 2 Part 3 The post “We started Nigeria’s film Industry” – Jide Kosoko on Rubbin’ Minds | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

