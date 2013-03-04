12

views
Unfave

“We started Nigeria’s film Industry” – Jide Kosoko on Rubbin’ Minds | WATCH

Veteran Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko on a new episode of Rubbin’ Minds with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu speaks about how he started his acting career as a child star in 1964. He also speaks on how after his first appearance on TV, he got beaten by his mother. Watch Part 1 Part 2 Part 3 The post “We started Nigeria’s film Industry” – Jide Kosoko on Rubbin’ Minds | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added October 03, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. “We started Nigeria’s film Industry” – Jide Kosoko on Rubbin’ Minds | WATCH
    added October 03, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. Mo Abudu Talks To CNN About Her New Movie & Nigeria’s Film Industry
    added November 06, 2015 from Woman.ng
  3. #BBNaija’s Bisola Speaks on ThinTallTony Being Married, her Immediate Plans & More on Rubbin’ Minds | WATCH
    added June 05, 2017 from Bella Naija
  4. Kachikwu, others to X-ray Nigeria’s oil industry
    added February 24, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. World Energy Outlook and Potential Impact on Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry
    added March 04, 2013 from Vanguard News