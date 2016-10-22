28

views
Unfave

‘Why I bought 10-month-old baby for N650,000’

Added June 23, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. ‘Why I bought 10-month-old baby for N650,000’
    added June 23, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. Gang hacks nursing mother to death, sells five-month old baby for N300, 000
    added December 03, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. Mother sells two-month-old baby for N450, 000
    added October 22, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Woman retails her four-month-old baby for N.1m
    added May 30, 2017 from The Punch News
  5. Police nabs child trafficking syndicate in Akwa Ibom, rescue 2-month-old baby sold for N450,000
    added October 23, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog