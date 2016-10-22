Related Nigerian News
- ‘Why I bought 10-month-old baby for N650,000’
added June 23, 2017 from Vanguard News
- Gang hacks nursing mother to death, sells five-month old baby for N300, 000
added December 03, 2016 from The Punch News
- Mother sells two-month-old baby for N450, 000
added October 22, 2016 from The Punch News
- Woman retails her four-month-old baby for N.1m
added May 30, 2017 from The Punch News
- Police nabs child trafficking syndicate in Akwa Ibom, rescue 2-month-old baby sold for N450,000
added October 23, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog