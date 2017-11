•Advises leaders to take decisions that will outlive them Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has reiterated the need to implement the report of the 2014 National Conference, stressing that it holds the key to reshape and consolidate the necessary common grounds and shared values, needed to move Nigeria forward. Jonathan also urged those in authorities […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added November 19, 2017

from This Day News