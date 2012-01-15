21

‘Why plain-clothes security personnel are restricted at airports’

Mudiaga Affe, Calabar Plain-clothes security operatives are to be prevented from entering secure areas at the nation’s airports to check illegal activities in such sensitive places. The Director of Security Services, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Group Capt. Usman Abubakar (retd.), gave this indication at the Margaret Ekpo International Airport in Calabar, Cross River State […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 27, 2017
from The Punch News

