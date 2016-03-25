3

#WinterIsComing! Check out Basketmouth & Wife’s Game of Thrones Inspired Photo

Everyone loves HBO‘s hit show Game of Thrones! We are loving this photo of ace comedian and actor Basketmouth and his beautiful wife Elsie Okpocha’s Game of Thrones inspired photo. Elsie took to her Instagram page to share the photo below, as they both dressed up in their best costumes. See photo The post #WinterIsComing! Check out Basketmouth & Wife’s Game of Thrones Inspired Photo appeared first on BellaNaija.
