#YEAROFFIRSTS: Bolanle speaks on letting go of anxiety

Nigerian TV Host Bolanle Olukanni popularly known as Bolinto on her Twitter account revealed her battle with anxiety about a year ago. The Project Fame co-host explained the paralyzing emotion anxiety brings and she discovered that dreams don’t come true by sitting on one’s hands. Read her tweets below: I have always been afraid of […] The post #YEAROFFIRSTS: Bolanle speaks on letting go of anxiety appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added September 02, 2017
from Bella Naija

