3

views
Unfave

A career in Music? Listen to Jenifa’s New Single “I Want To Rap”

  In Season 10 Episode 1 of Jenifa’s Diary, Jenifa (Funke Akindele Bello) goes into music which she dropped her first single titled ‘I Want to Rap’. The song filled with comic words from Jenifa’s Diary with the continous chorus “I Want to Rap” matched to the groovy beat. Listen and Download below: Download The post A career in Music? Listen to Jenifa’s New Single “I Want To Rap” appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added August 07, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Are you an experienced professional or just starting out a career in Human Resources? Then get in here!
    added November 15, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. Listen to Viktorwon's new single Vote4Jesus
    added April 22, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. I want to retire at Barca – Iniesta
    added December 28, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. I want to see our vision turned into action – Pat Black
    added March 02, 2013 from Vanguard News
  5. “I Want To Put My Defensiveness Aside And Clarify My Thoughts. To Make Sure That I Am Fully Understood” – Chimamanda Adichie Clarifies Transgender Comments
    added March 15, 2017 from Woman.ng