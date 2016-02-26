15

views
Unfave

A-Ibom govt faults Gov Bello over attack on Gov Emmanuel

Added July 17, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. A-Ibom govt faults Gov Bello over attack on Gov Emmanuel
    added July 17, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. NLC issues A’Ibom govt 21 days ultimatum
    added February 26, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. Pensioners protest at A’Ibom Govt House on gov’s birthday
    added July 11, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Amnesty: Ex-militants invade A’Ibom Govt House
    added August 16, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. A’Ibom govt to give 200 corpses mass burial
    added January 20, 2017 from The Punch News