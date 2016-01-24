login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Only God has power to revive economy, says Adeboye
A-Ibom LG boss arrested over scribe’s death
Essence of political position is service to humanity – Okafor
We need quality data to achieve food security —KALE
Biafra: Re-arresting Kanu’ll not stop struggle for freedom —IPOB
Trending Nigerian News
Adeboye declares ‘holy war’ against kidnappers, herdsmen
Returning Real Madrid received as living 'legends'
'Everything is still possible' - Ogbeide not giving up on Lobi Stars title chase
Nepotism: Those who serve Osinbajo meals, his most senior staff’re Muslims – Aide
NPFL: MFM End IfeanyiUbah Run As 3SC, Enyimba Win; Rangers Fumble
15
views
A-Ibom LG boss arrested over scribe’s death
Added June 04, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
APC demands probe of missing A’Ibom LG funds
added June 06, 2016 from
The Punch News
Church collapse: A’Ibom governor orders arrest of contractors
added December 11, 2016 from
The Punch News
Septuagenarian cries out over son’s death in police custody
added October 14, 2016 from
The Punch News
Sea pirates kidnap eight fishermen in A’Ibom –LG chair
added August 20, 2016 from
The Punch News
A’Ibom distances governor from report on S’Court judgment
added January 24, 2016 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us