After several months of sold out, award-winning screenings in some of the biggest film festivals across the globe, West African romantic comedy ‘Potato Potahto’ on the 16th of November held a star-studded premiere at the IMAX cinema in Lekki, Lagos. In attendance were industry icons and a roll call of stars including Olu Jacobs, Mo […] The post A Night of Laughter! Joke Silva, Ufuoma McDermott, Joselyn Dumas attend the Premiere of “Potato Potahto” appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added November 17, 2017

from Bella Naija

