Recently, the father of Nigeria’s ICT sector and Chairman of Data Sciences Nigeria Limited, Chief Don Etiebet, was honoured by players in the IT industry at the 39th Leadership Tribute Colloquium organised by the Centre for Values in Leadership, writes Peter Uzoho Thinking back, during the dark ages, when access to information and communication technology […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added October 19, 2017

from This Day News