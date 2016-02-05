24

Abducted NNPC Contractors, Others Rescued from Boko Haram

 Army loses nine personnel in rescue operation Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri The 10 workers contracted by Integrated Data Services Limited (IDSL), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), and security escorts who were abducted by Boko Haram during an oil exploration mission at the Lake Chad Basin on Tuesday have been rescued. According […]
